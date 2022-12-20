SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Montreal firefighters deliver Christmas cheer with holiday baskets

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighters spread holiday cheer'
Firefighters spread holiday cheer
Firefighters deliver gift baskets to Montreal-area families who may need a little extra help to enjoy some holiday magic this year. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

Montreal firefighters are in the spirit of giving, delivering Christmas cheer to families in need with their 35th edition of the annual holiday basket drive.

Hundreds of volunteers Tuesday rushed to get the holiday baskets, filled to the brim with food, out the door and into the homes of some 800 families.

“When you get down with the community and you bring Christmas baskets, and you bring presents to little kids, it’s very emotional,” Montreal firefighters association president Chris Ross said.

“Citizens end up crying, members end up crying, it’s really rewarding and everyone appreciates it.”

The 35th edition of the donation drive makes its return after a two-year hiatus.

The annual drive transitioned towards digital donations due to the pandemic but Ross said volunteers are overjoyed to see the return to in-person deliveries.

“You can give a gift card, you can give money but nothing replaces a gift under the tree. That’s what brings the joy for children,” Ross said.

Pierna Gonzalez and her four children were laughing and full of smiles when firefighters knocked on the door of her Anjou home with their Christmas basket.

Gonzalez said she was thankful for the help, saying the $400 worth of food will go a long way this season.

“This will help us during these difficult moments. We are thankful,” Gonzalez said.

Click to play video: 'Holiday gift ideas for the family'
Holiday gift ideas for the family
