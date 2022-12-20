Montreal firefighters deliver Christmas cheer with holiday baskets

See more sharing options

Montreal firefighters are in the spirit of giving, delivering Christmas cheer to families in need with their 35th edition of the annual holiday basket drive.

Hundreds of volunteers Tuesday rushed to get the holiday baskets, filled to the brim with food, out the door and into the homes of some 800 families.

“When you get down with the community and you bring Christmas baskets, and you bring presents to little kids, it’s very emotional,” Montreal firefighters association president Chris Ross said.

“Citizens end up crying, members end up crying, it’s really rewarding and everyone appreciates it.”

The 35th edition of the donation drive makes its return after a two-year hiatus.

The annual drive transitioned towards digital donations due to the pandemic but Ross said volunteers are overjoyed to see the return to in-person deliveries.

“You can give a gift card, you can give money but nothing replaces a gift under the tree. That’s what brings the joy for children,” Ross said.

Pierna Gonzalez and her four children were laughing and full of smiles when firefighters knocked on the door of her Anjou home with their Christmas basket.

Gonzalez said she was thankful for the help, saying the $400 worth of food will go a long way this season.

“This will help us during these difficult moments. We are thankful,” Gonzalez said.