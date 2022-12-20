Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada sanctions 2 Haiti cabinet ministers accused of helping violent gangs

By Staff Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Update on Haiti from Un Ambassador Bob Rae'
Update on Haiti from Un Ambassador Bob Rae
WATCH: Update on Haiti from UN Ambassador Bob Rae – Dec 13, 2022

Canada is sanctioning two of Haiti’s cabinet ministers it accuses of helping violent gangs sow chaos in that country.

Ottawa is barring Haiti’s Justice Minister Berto Dorce and Interior Minister Liszt Quitel from entering Canada, and ordering any assets they hold in Canada to be frozen.

The Trudeau government accuses the pair of “significant corruption that are fuelling the crisis in the country.”

Read more: Canada enhances staffing in Haiti embassy in push for political consensus amid crisis

Canada has now sanctioned 13 political and economic elites in Haiti over allegations they have enabled criminal gangs to wreak havoc, including through money laundering.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Many of those sanctioned have ties to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has argued an international military intervention is needed to restore order and hold elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has said it wants to help, but only when Haitian political leaders find consensus on how other countries should respond, with the sanctions meant to nudge them in the right direction.

HaitiHaiti newsCanada Haitihaiti gangshaiti violencehaiti sanctionshaiti canada sanctions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers