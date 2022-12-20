Canada sanctions 2 Haiti cabinet ministers accused of helping violent gangs

See more sharing options

Canada is sanctioning two of Haiti’s cabinet ministers it accuses of helping violent gangs sow chaos in that country.

Ottawa is barring Haiti’s Justice Minister Berto Dorce and Interior Minister Liszt Quitel from entering Canada, and ordering any assets they hold in Canada to be frozen.

The Trudeau government accuses the pair of “significant corruption that are fuelling the crisis in the country.”

Canada has now sanctioned 13 political and economic elites in Haiti over allegations they have enabled criminal gangs to wreak havoc, including through money laundering.

Many of those sanctioned have ties to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has argued an international military intervention is needed to restore order and hold elections.

Canada has said it wants to help, but only when Haitian political leaders find consensus on how other countries should respond, with the sanctions meant to nudge them in the right direction.