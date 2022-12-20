Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Dec. 20'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Dec. 20
WATCH: Cold temperatures settle in — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Dec. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Christmas cookie tips from Christie’s Bakery, Saskatoon police year in review, catching up with soccer superfan Lee Kormish at the World Cup, and Santa’s weather forecast.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Christie’s Bakery offers up Christmas cookies decorating tips

With the holiday season fast approaching, Chantal Wagner heads to Christie’s Bakery to put her cookie skills to the test.

Co-owner Tracey Muzzolini has cookie-cutting and decorating tips as the bakery celebrates 90 years in the community.

Click to play video: 'Christie’s Bakery offers up Christmas cookies decorating tips'
Christie’s Bakery offers up Christmas cookies decorating tips

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022

Saskatoon’s police chief says about half of the calls his force dealt with in 2022 were related to social issues.

It highlighted the need to have more officers trained to deal with concerns over addictions and homelessness.

Chris Carr sits down with Chief Troy Cooper to look back on how policing has changed this year and how it will continue to evolve in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022'
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022

Saskatoon soccer superfan recalls World Cup experience

France took on Argentina as people around the globe took in a dramatic, tension-filled World Cup final with no shortage of twists and turns.

A Saskatoon man has been in Qatar since the start of the tournament.

Lee Kormish shares his experience taking in the final and his attempt to set a world record for the most attended matches at a FIFA World Cup.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon soccer superfan recalls World Cup experience'
Saskatoon soccer superfan recalls World Cup experience

Saskatoon Christmas weather outlook

Chantal Wagner gets a helping hand from Santa looking ahead to your Christmas Day forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Christmas weather outlook'
Saskatoon Christmas weather outlook

Saskatoon’s top headlines: @Tuesday, Dec. 20

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 20'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 20
