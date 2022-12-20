Kelowna, B.C. man receives BC Emergency Health Services award for saving a life

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man last year took heroic actions that saved the life of a close friend. On Monday night, Charlie Tucker was recognized with the Vital Link Award from BC Emergency Health Services.

Tears filled the eyes of family and friends as they remembered what happened one year ago when Tasia Strauss went into cardiac arrest.

“She was lying down and she just started what I thought was a seizure,” Tucker recalled.

“Then I guess the heart rate slowed down, her breathing slowed down, so just did what I had to do and called the ambulance.”

Tucker spoke to dispatchers and waited for ambulances to arrive while performing the CPR that aided in Strauss’ survival.

As he was recognized with the award on Monday, he said he was happy to do what he could to save a friend’s life.

“I had training on it so it didn’t feel out of the ordinary to do it. I’m just happy to be able to make sure she’s still around,” Tucker said.

The award presentation was also sentimental for the paramedics and dispatchers who responded to the call, as they typically don’t get to reunite with the people they helped.

“Sometimes we get to find out what happens to people, most often we don’t and we don’t follow up or it’s just too hard to,” said advanced care paramedic Lana Wilde.

“When we have closure and especially when it’s an amazing outcome, it’s a really happy day for somebody in my profession.”

Wilde said the award and the incident with Tucker and Strauss highlight the importance of knowing how to perform CPR.

“It’s minutes, it’s hours out of your day, to learn it and it can have amazing outcomes — not only for patients but knowing that you were a part of something that saved a life,” Wilde said.

Strauss is still making her recovery a year later but is thankful for the actions that allow her to be alongside her family and friends.

“My family was so grateful,” Strauss said. “It was the most grateful Christmas we’ve had. We really understood more than ever the importance of family and the gift of being able to be together.”