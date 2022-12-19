Menu

Crime

Convicted killer receives 18 months probation for pair of Vancouver bank window-smashing sprees

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 9:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business'
Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business
A man is charged with going on a window-smashing spree in Downtown Vancouver. As Kristen Robinson reports, the same man is charged with a vandalism spree in September, targeting the same business – Oct 20, 2022

A convicted killer from Alberta has been sentenced to 18 months probation in connection with a pair of downtown Vancouver bank vandalism sprees.

Court records indicate Curtis George McCallum, 48, pleaded guilty in Downtown Community Court on Dec. 12 to two counts of mischief to property over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Alleged bank window vandal caught twice on video appears in court'
Alleged bank window vandal caught twice on video appears in court

McCallum was captured on video smashing the windows of the same TD bank branch at Hastings and Abbott streets on the edge of Gastown twice in five weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man accused of Vancouver window-smashing sprees being held for psychiatric assessment

The Court heard the damage from the Sept. 12 and Oct. 19 vandalism incidents is estimated at upwards of $300,000.

McCallum’s criminal history dates back to 1992 in Edmonton.

In 2009, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Christmas Eve 2006 killing of his aunt and the stabbing of her common-law husband.

Click to play video: 'Bail hearing for accused downtown Vancouver window smasher delayed'
Bail hearing for accused downtown Vancouver window smasher delayed

Read more: ‘Very terrifying’: Convicted killer from Edmonton charged in Vancouver window smashing rampage

McCallum was held under the Mental Health Act and ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment when he appeared in court on Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Crown, said McCallum committed the costly mischief because “he doesn’t have shelter.”

