Convicted killer receives 18 months probation for pair of Vancouver bank window-smashing sprees

A convicted killer from Alberta has been sentenced to 18 months probation in connection with a pair of downtown Vancouver bank vandalism sprees.
Court records indicate Curtis George McCallum, 48, pleaded guilty in Downtown Community Court on Dec. 12 to two counts of mischief to property over $5,000.
McCallum was captured on video smashing the windows of the same TD bank branch at Hastings and Abbott streets on the edge of Gastown twice in five weeks.
-
Hawaii flight rocked by severe turbulence leaving 11 seriously injured
-
World’s largest free-standing aquarium bursts, leaving 1,500 exotic fish dead
Read more: Man accused of Vancouver window-smashing sprees being held for psychiatric assessment
The Court heard the damage from the Sept. 12 and Oct. 19 vandalism incidents is estimated at upwards of $300,000.
McCallum’s criminal history dates back to 1992 in Edmonton.
In 2009, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Christmas Eve 2006 killing of his aunt and the stabbing of her common-law husband.
Read more: ‘Very terrifying’: Convicted killer from Edmonton charged in Vancouver window smashing rampage
McCallum was held under the Mental Health Act and ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment when he appeared in court on Oct. 24.
At the time, Crown, said McCallum committed the costly mischief because “he doesn’t have shelter.”
Comments