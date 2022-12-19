Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Convocation ceremony prompts Newfoundland and Labrador to re examine its anthem

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 2:55 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. View image in full screen
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. GAC

A decision by Memorial University has prompted a provincewide discussion about Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial anthem.

Catharyn Andersen, Indigenous vice-president at the university, says the Ode to Newfoundland was written by settlers and for settlers at a time when Newfoundland’s natural resources were being extracted without thought to the island’s Indigenous populations.

Read more: ‘Proud to be Mi’kmaw’: Artist shares how beading reconnected her to culture

Andersen said in an interview that she has long heard from Indigenous and other students that they don’t feel included when the Ode is played each year during Memorial’s convocation ceremonies.

She says she was not surprised when the university’s decision earlier this year to cancel the customary playing of the Ode at its convocation ceremonies in October was met with widespread public resistance.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Ode to Newfoundland was written in 1902 by Sir Cavendish Boyle, a British civil servant who served as colonial governor of Newfoundland, and it was adopted as the province’s official anthem in 1979.

Chris Andrews, lead singer of traditional Newfoundland band Shanneyganock, says many feel a deep connection to the Ode, adding that he wonders if parts of the song can be rewritten to better reflect and include the province’s diverse people.

Click to play video: 'New name for former Cornwallis St. Baptist Church'
New name for former Cornwallis St. Baptist Church

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

NewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorNLMemorial UniversityNewfoundland anthemOde to NewfoundlandSir Cavendish Boyle
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers