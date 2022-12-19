Woman charged with assaulting child, store employee in Russell, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman hit a child with her purse before assaulting a store employee in a pair of seemingly random attacks in Russell, Man., last week, police say.

Russell RCMP were called to reports of an assault at a business on Main Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say a woman working at the store locked herself in a backroom and called police after being assaulted by a woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

The suspect was arrested, but police say she became combative, spitting at officers and kicking the windows of a police car while they drove to the detachment.

Police allege the same woman hit a five-year-old boy with her purse minutes before the assault at the business.

The child was not physically injured.

A 33-year-old woman from Waywayseecappo First Nation is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of assault.

Russell is roughly 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.