Canada

New CRTC chair named ahead of contentious bills regulating online content

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau doesn’t commit to releasing policy directive to CRTC on Online Streaming Act'
Trudeau doesn’t commit to releasing policy directive to CRTC on Online Streaming Act
Asked during question period on Wednesday to commit to releasing the government’s policy directive to the CRTC on Bill C-11, also known as the online streaming act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not commit to doing so and defended the CRTC’s role in promoting Canadian content – May 11, 2022

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has appointed Vicky Eatrides the next head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

She will serve as the broadcasting regulator’s chair and CEO for a five-year term starting on Jan. 5.

Eatrides was most recently an assistant deputy minister at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, a role she took on in 2019 after serving in several senior roles at the Competition Bureau.

Read more: Online streaming bill won’t police user-generated content, algorithms: CRTC chair

She replaces Ian Scott, who has been the CRTC chair since 2017.

The change in leadership comes as the regulator finds itself in the national spotlight with two controversial government bills that aim to give the CRTC new powers making their way through Parliament.

The Senate is looking at Liberal bills that would update broadcasting laws to encompass online streaming platforms and create a framework for tech giants to pay media outlets for content.

Click to play video: 'Sask. game developer concerned industry will be affected by Bill C-11'
Sask. game developer concerned industry will be affected by Bill C-11
