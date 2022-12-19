Menu

Education

Ontario launching grants for child care centres to create spaces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:09 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario is launching a $213-million grant program for child-care operators to create new spaces.

The province committed in its $10-a-day deal with the federal government in March to create 71,000 new child-care spaces by 2026 and the government says it has already made progress, with 53,000 spaces left to be created.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the new, one-time grants will help new and existing child-care operators offset initial costs of expanding or creating spaces, such as buying equipment or renovating facilities.

Read more: Ontario’s $10-a-day child care plan could leave 227k without places, report warns

The government says the grants will be prioritized in areas with historically low rates of availability.

Lecce is with federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould today to highlight fee reductions for families whose children are enrolled in licensed child-care centres that have opted in to the national program.

Families should be receiving rebates for 25 per cent on average off their fees back to April, with that increasing to 50 per cent reductions by the end of this year.

