Ricochet West Island homeless centre looking for new location

The clock is ticking for the Ricochet homeless centre as it looks to find a new primary location.

The shelter in Pierrefonds-Roxboro is being forced to move by the end of March.

The regional health authority is reclaiming the building Ricochet has been using as it needs the space.

“We have always known we were going to have to move, the space was loaned to us for free by the CIUSSS,” executive director Tania Charron said.

In December of 2020 during the pandemic, the Ricochet centre was established in the waterfront building on Château Pierrefonds street as an emergency shelter.

On a daily basis, the centre accommodates some 51 people experiencing homelessness.

Currently, the shelter offers emergency beds as well as a long-term social reintegration program.

“I truly believe that this is the nicest shelter in Canada,” resident Tim Mew said.

Mew has been “in and out” of the West Island centre for the last two years.

He says it is imperative that a new space is found.

“If we lose the place and we don’t get another place to go it’s a real shame because there is a lot of people who need it,” Mew said.

Pierrefonds borough officials said they will help with the move and find a new suitable location for the shelter.

Charron says that while the outlook for a new location is a relief, the size will be much smaller, meaning not everyone will be able to get the care they need.

“We know we won’t be able to accommodate as many people but we will do our best. Be creative and find solutions,” Charron said.

Ricochet has until March 31, 2023 to find a new space to call home.