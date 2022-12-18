Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Staff shortages prompt temporary closure to ER at South Okanagan hospital

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 6:44 pm
Interior Health advised Oliver and area residents of the closure in a press release on Saturday.
Interior Health advised Oliver and area residents of the closure in a press release on Saturday. Files

South Okanagan General hospital will undergo temporary changes to emergency department hours due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health advised Oliver and area residents of the closure in a press release on Saturday.

From midnight to 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Read more: ‘We are definitely in a crisis’: South Okanagan mayors working to tackle doctor shortage

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Interior Health reminds people in the community to call 9-1-1 if they need life-threatening emergency care and transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit the HealthLink BC website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Advertisement
pentictonsouth okanaganoliverDoctorsEmergency Roomstaff shortagesSouth Okanagan General Hospitaloliver hospitallife-threatening carelimited physicianssouth okanagan general hospital er closure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers