Staff shortages prompt temporary closure to ER at South Okanagan hospital

South Okanagan General hospital will undergo temporary changes to emergency department hours due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health advised Oliver and area residents of the closure in a press release on Saturday.

From midnight to 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Interior Health reminds people in the community to call 9-1-1 if they need life-threatening emergency care and transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit the HealthLink BC website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.