New Brunswick airports set for busy travel season but less staff means fewer flights

As many look to a Christmas getaway or trip to their hometown, it means big business at New Brunswick airports.

Travel agents feel this year’s holiday season is reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, with airplanes booking up. But, staffing shortages have led to fewer flights with many carriers offering busy planes.

“We’re not back to the same amount of availability to travel as we were before,” said Ange Fuller, a Fredericton Travel Agent. “What we do have, they’re flying full.”

The Saint John airport had over 280,000 passengers in 2019 and only 36,000 through 2021.

According to Lori Carle, the Saint John Airport, has been reeling this holiday season from fewer Air Canada flights in and out, which is currently the only airline operating at YSJ.

“The holiday season is a busy time anyway, but Air Canada had cut some flights, so we’re filling what we have,” said Carle.

Newfoundland and Labrador-based PAL Airlines noted that some of their Moncton flights have sold out over the holidays.

“Prices are higher, things are busier,” said Fuller. “(But) we don’t have the same amount of flights that we used to have. We don’t have the same schedule, so what would have been easier pre-COVID is a much harder thing to do this year.”

However, Air Canada is promising to return with more flights in and out of Saint John for 2023. This comes as rival Flair Airlines also pledged to return with greater capacity.

“We’ve built our Canadian summer schedule to synchronize with our recently announced summer international schedule,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice resident of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, in a release.

“Facilitating connectivity through our hubs for our customers, whether they’re traveling within Canada, across the border to the US, or to our many destinations worldwide.”

Fuller said that if anyone is thinking about travelling through the holidays, they should be flexible, in the hunt for a good travel deal. Having a plan A and B is among the top suggestions.

She recommended travelling light this year and having patience when flying.