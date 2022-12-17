Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith quietly appoints Tracy Allard as civil liberties parliamentary secretary

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 6:23 pm
Tracy Allard sworn in as minister of Municipal Affairs Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Tracy Allard sworn in as minister of Municipal Affairs Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Global News

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard was appointed Parliamentary Secretary of Civil Liberties on Dec. 13 without any announcement from the provincial government.

The appointment comes nearly two months after the rest of the cabinet — which is stacked with roughly half of the province’s UCP MLAs — was sworn in back in October, shortly after the Premier officially took office.

Premier Danielle Smith spoke of Allard’s new position for the first time on 630 CHED’s Your Province, Your Premier on Saturday morning, saying Allard’s appointment was to protect civil liberties, including free speech on campus, property rights, and the federal laws on gun ownership and online news.

Read more: Alberta NDP says Premier Danielle Smith’s rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork

“There’s a whole range of things that came up in this fall session and it seemed to me having a Parliamentary Secretary focused on property and civil rights would allow for her to give us some advice on how we might be able to address these in legislation,” Smith said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“And as we go forward, if there are bills that we’re passing, just having somebody with the lens of saying, is this making sure that we’re protecting all of the rights that are protected in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Political scientist Duane Bratt said the protection of unvaccinated rights is also on the list.

“It’s a strange position,” he said. “I’m not sure what the purpose of this is.”

Free speech and protection of the unvaccinated were included in ministerial mandate letters when Smith made her cabinet appointments.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta NDP calls for UCP cabinet minister to step down over report of Hawaii vacation

And then there is the question of why Tracy Allard was chosen for the job, Bratt said. Two years ago, Allard lost her post as the municipal affairs minister (under the provincial leadership of former premier Jason Kenney) after she travelled to Hawaii and bypassed all COVID regulations.

“We’re in a situation where poll after poll shows that the most important things that are facing Albertans is affordability and health care, but the things that animate Smith the most are the sovereignty act, fighting Ottawa and re-litigating COVID restrictions. And this appointment just ties perfectly into that narrative.”

COVIDAlberta politicsAlberta LegislatureDanielle SmithCharter of Rights and FreedomsTracy AllardCivil libertiesParliamentary Secretaryalberta civil libertiesalberta civil liberties parliamentary secretarytracy allard alberta cabinettracy allard civil libertiestracy allard hawaiitracy allard sworn in
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers