Peel police warn residents to avoid alleged food delivery scam

Police in Mississauga and Brampton are warning of a reported scam involving a fake food delivery driver.

In a video, Const. Heather Cannon detailed a “recent, recurring” scam reported to officers with the Peel Regional Police.

Cannon said victims were being approached by someone pretending to receive a food deliver, but telling their victim the food delivery driver does not accept cash and cannot pay with debit. The pretend customer then allegedly asks the victim to use their card to pay for the order and offers them cash in return.

An “awaiting culprit” pretending to be the delivery driver then completes what seems like an “otherwise normal” transaction with the victim using a debit terminal, Cannon said.

However, during the process, Cannon warned, “your accounts will be compromised.”

The scammers are also allegedly using vehicles carrying a “common pizza chain logo” to conceal their trick, Cannon said.

Residents are advised to decline the offer and say they do not have any way to complete the transaction.

“Avoid confrontation — walk away, and report it to police,” Cannon said.