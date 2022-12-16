Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White Christmas on its way in Montreal

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 5:57 pm
Canada snow storm View image in full screen
Snow covers benches in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 16. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

The lights are up, the trees are decorated, but there was one thing missing from Montreal’s typical Christmas scene: the white stuff.

On Friday, Montrealers got enough of it to get in the spirit.

“We will get between 10 to 20 centimetres,” said Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

“Earlier this morning we got some two centimetres of snow. We still have 1,000 employees on the road.”

Sabourin says snow-clearing operations are running smoothly, with crews out and about until Saturday.

“Everyone is on duty and we will keep the operation until the end of the precipitation,” Sabourin said.

Precipitation started early Friday morning and has been consistent throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: IN PHOTOS — Snowfall blankets parts of Canada as storm moves east

The weather didn’t prevent Montrealers from getting out, though.

Temperatures were mild and snow-clearing crews were able to keep streets clear.

The city says it deploys about 2,200 machines and equipment during a snowstorm.

“Our main target is to plow the snow away and add abrasive, salts and rocks on the road in order to secure everyone’s move,” Sabourin said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The crew and machinery is expected to be out until Saturday as snow continues to fall but Sabourin is asking for people’s help.

“Drivers must park their car away from their sidewalk,” Sabourin warned. “Keep a distance of 30 centimetres between your car and the curb. This way you’re providing spaces for the crew of Montreal to be more efficient.”

Read more: As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick

Meanwhile, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is asking drivers to slow down and keep an appropriate distance.

“People tend to drive like it’s summer all year long,” said David Marcille, CAA’s spokesperson. “Do not be distracted, pay attention to the road and make sure you have at least six seconds of distance with the vehicle in front of you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcille also advises your vehicle is equipped for winter weather. He says drivers should make sure to have wiper fluid in their car, a snow brush, a shovel and salt.

“Before leaving with your car, make sure you brush off all the snow — not only the windows, including the top of the vehicle,” said Marcille. “You can get pulled over for having too much snow in your vehicle and that can be expensive and it’s dangerous for other drivers too.”

Click to play video: 'Squat, don’t bend: snow shovelling 101'
Squat, don’t bend: snow shovelling 101
Montreal trafficGlobal Montreal At 5:30Montreal weatherMontreal winter weatherMontreal snow removalmontreal snowmontreal stormMontreal SnowfallMontreal snow clearing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers