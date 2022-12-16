White Christmas on its way in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The lights are up, the trees are decorated, but there was one thing missing from Montreal’s typical Christmas scene: the white stuff.

On Friday, Montrealers got enough of it to get in the spirit.

“We will get between 10 to 20 centimetres,” said Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

“Earlier this morning we got some two centimetres of snow. We still have 1,000 employees on the road.”

Sabourin says snow-clearing operations are running smoothly, with crews out and about until Saturday.

“Everyone is on duty and we will keep the operation until the end of the precipitation,” Sabourin said.

Precipitation started early Friday morning and has been consistent throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather didn’t prevent Montrealers from getting out, though.

Temperatures were mild and snow-clearing crews were able to keep streets clear.

The city says it deploys about 2,200 machines and equipment during a snowstorm.

“Our main target is to plow the snow away and add abrasive, salts and rocks on the road in order to secure everyone’s move,” Sabourin said.

The crew and machinery is expected to be out until Saturday as snow continues to fall but Sabourin is asking for people’s help.

“Drivers must park their car away from their sidewalk,” Sabourin warned. “Keep a distance of 30 centimetres between your car and the curb. This way you’re providing spaces for the crew of Montreal to be more efficient.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is asking drivers to slow down and keep an appropriate distance.

“People tend to drive like it’s summer all year long,” said David Marcille, CAA’s spokesperson. “Do not be distracted, pay attention to the road and make sure you have at least six seconds of distance with the vehicle in front of you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcille also advises your vehicle is equipped for winter weather. He says drivers should make sure to have wiper fluid in their car, a snow brush, a shovel and salt.

“Before leaving with your car, make sure you brush off all the snow — not only the windows, including the top of the vehicle,” said Marcille. “You can get pulled over for having too much snow in your vehicle and that can be expensive and it’s dangerous for other drivers too.”