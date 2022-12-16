Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ down to 1 wife — Meri Brown confirms marriage is over

Send this page to someone via email

Is it still Sister Wives if Kody Brown has only one wife?

During an upcoming episode of the three-part Sister Wives: One-on-One special, Meri Brown confirmed that her relationship with Kody has come to an end.

Meri, who is Kody’s first wife, sat down for a solo interview with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss her 32-year-long, polygamist marriage to Kody.

Krishnan showed Meri, 51, a clip of Kody, 53, in which he said he doesn’t really consider himself to be married to Meri anymore.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” Kody said.

Kody, who used to have four wives, first separated from Christine, his third wife, in 2021. Christine said at the time that she and Kody had “grown apart” after 25 years together.

This month, Kody’s second wife Janelle announced they have been “separated for several months.” The couple was “spiritually married” for nearly 30 years.

Kody remains married to Robyn, his fourth wife, and she is the only person he’s legally married to, as polygamy is illegal in Arizona, where they live. (Meri and Kody used to be legally married, but divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn in order to adopt her three children from an earlier marriage.)

In the Sister Wives: One-on-One episode, Meri said she didn’t understand how Kody could have been so upset with Christine for leaving him, only to turn around and decide things were over with her as well.

She said since the Brown family moved from Utah to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2010, Kody “has led me to believe that he was trying” to mend their marriage.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning, as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri,'” she explained. “He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

Meri said she is still open to making her marriage with Kody work but added that she does not think Kody is interested in reconciliation.

She said Kody did not want to separate from her publicly because he did not want the “judgment.”

When Krishnan asked Meri if she considered herself still married to Kody, her answer was curt, but leaned towards the negative.

“Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that,” she answered.

The first episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special will air on TLC on Sunday at 10 p.m. E.T. The following two episodes will premiere on Jan. 1 and Jan. 8.