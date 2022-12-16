Kelowna prolific offender on house arrest accused of driving in car with stolen plates

Send this page to someone via email

A prolific offender who was supposed to be at home, on house arrest, was arrested earlier this month when police allege he was spotted on the move.

It was around 2:20 p.m., on Dec. 7, when police say a man was spotted in a silver Hyundai Tiburon with mismatched licence plates, heading southbound on Highway 97 toward Kelowna.

“The vehicle was suspected by RCMP to be associated to a well-known prolific offender who currently was on several release orders with conditions, including 24-hour house arrest, not to occupy a driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and was also prohibited from driving in B.C.,” RCMP said.

When Mounties tried to pull him over in Lake Country, they said he didn’t stop.

Kelowna RCMP, along with police dogs, set up across from the suspect’s residence along the 800 block of Bullock Road and waited.

At 3:15 p.m., police say the driver returned to the residence as the lone occupant of the Tiburon.

“While attempting to remove the stolen licence plates from the vehicle, he was arrested without incident, and it was confirmed there was a warrant for his arrest,” RCMP said in a press release.

He was taken into custody, the licence plates were confirmed stolen but unreported, and the vehicle was impounded.

The man is facing several new charges and has been remanded into custody.