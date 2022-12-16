Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna prolific offender on house arrest accused of driving in car with stolen plates

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 2:31 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A prolific offender who was supposed to be at home, on house arrest, was arrested earlier this month when police allege he was spotted on the move.

It was around 2:20 p.m., on Dec. 7, when police say a man was spotted in a silver Hyundai Tiburon with mismatched licence plates, heading southbound on Highway 97 toward Kelowna.

Read more: Wide array of drugs and axe among items seized from suspicious vehicle in Kelowna

“The vehicle was suspected by RCMP to be associated to a well-known prolific offender who currently was on several release orders with conditions, including 24-hour house arrest, not to occupy a driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and was also prohibited from driving in B.C.,” RCMP said.

When Mounties tried to pull him over in Lake Country, they said he didn’t stop.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP, along with police dogs, set up across from the suspect’s residence along the 800 block of Bullock Road and waited.

At 3:15 p.m., police say the driver returned to the residence as the lone occupant of the Tiburon.

Click to play video: 'B.C. public safety minister identifies recommendations to reduce prolific offender crime'
B.C. public safety minister identifies recommendations to reduce prolific offender crime

“While attempting to remove the stolen licence plates from the vehicle, he was arrested without incident, and it was confirmed there was a warrant for his arrest,” RCMP said in a press release.

He was taken into custody, the licence plates were confirmed stolen but unreported, and the vehicle was impounded.

The man is facing several new charges and has been remanded into custody.

CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPKelowna CrimeProlific offendersstolen platesHyundai Tiburon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers