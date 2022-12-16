Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 16

See more sharing options

Beauty gift ideas with Karen Malcolm-Pye, the Fireside Singers Christmas Memories concert and Marc Saltzman talks electronic gifts.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Beauty gift-giving ideas and trends for 2023

The sparkle of the holiday season is upon us along with seasonal glam.

Beauty specialist Karen Malcolm-Pye with gift-giving ideas and stocking stuffer ideas that can also be worn for that holiday party.

She also looks at beauty trends for the new year.

4:10 Beauty gift giving ideas and trends for 2023

Fireside Singers singing holiday favourites for 50 years

The Fireside Singers are back this year, presenting their annual holiday concert, Christmas Memories.

This year marks 50 years of performance for the close-knit group.

Meaghan Dormuth talks about the hard work and hours that go into putting a season together and how people can watch this year’s shows.

3:58 Fireside Singers singing holiday favourites for 50 years

Top electronic gift ideas from Marc Saltzman

The time for Christmas shopping is ticking down and you may still be on the hunt for that special something.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman with some gadget gift ideas, including options to relax and de-stress.

He also has gift suggestions for the gamer on your list and what to look for in a laptop and monitor.

4:14 Top electronic gift ideas from Marc Saltzman

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 16

Colder days ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.

