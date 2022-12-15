Menu

Crime

Prince Albert police open death investigation following weapons complaint

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 3:22 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Police continue to investigate after first responders discovered a 29-year-old man who was found dead at a residence in the 700 Block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert. File/Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the PAPS responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 700 Block of 17th Street West on Thursday at 2:42 a.m.

“On arrival, police located a 29-year-old man with a significant injury,” police said. “Parkland Ambulance attended the scene and determined the man to be deceased.”

The PAPS forensic identification section was joined by the criminal investigation division and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office to investigate the death. There is an increased police presence that is expected to last for the remainder of the day on the block where the discovery was made.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted and will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern

 

Saskatchewan News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

