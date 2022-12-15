Prince Albert police open death investigation following weapons complaint

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, the PAPS responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 700 Block of 17th Street West on Thursday at 2:42 a.m.
“On arrival, police located a 29-year-old man with a significant injury,” police said. “Parkland Ambulance attended the scene and determined the man to be deceased.”
The PAPS forensic identification section was joined by the criminal investigation division and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office to investigate the death. There is an increased police presence that is expected to last for the remainder of the day on the block where the discovery was made.
Police said an autopsy will be conducted and will provide further updates as the investigation continues.
