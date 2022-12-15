Menu

Canada

Assiniboine Park Conservancy announces new leader

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 1:07 pm
Skaters at Assiniboine Park duck pond. View image in full screen
Skaters at Assiniboine Park duck pond. Assiniboine Park Conservancy/Facebook

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has a new president and CEO.

The not-for-profit group that runs Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg announced Thursday that Ray Karasevich will take over the reins from outgoing president and CEO, Margaret Redmond in the new year.

Read more: Assinibone Park Conservancy president stepping down

“Mr. Karasevich possesses an impressive and unique combination of senior executive experience, advanced education, and community involvement,” said Don Streuber, vice-chair of the APC board of directors in a statement.

“He has proven leadership qualities and a demonstrated ability to build strategic relationships across sectors.”

Karasevich most recently served as president and CEO of the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, economic development and senior leadership roles with the provincial government, according to a media release from the APC.

Karasevich holds a doctorate in education from Western University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Manitoba. He currently serves on a number of boards including the Manitoba Opera, the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council, and the Manitoba Post Secondary President’s Council.

Read more: New garden, greenspace attraction opens at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park

He is expected to officially take over from Redmond in January.

Redmond announced she would be stepping down from her role with APC after 14 years in May.

The APC was created in 2008 to renew and improve Winnipeg’s best-known park.

Under Redmond, the park upgraded its main attractions, including a polar bear exhibit at the zoo and a large indoor plant conservatory that is in the final stages of construction.

Read more: Assiniboine Park releases more than 200 endangered butterflies

The APC says Karasevich will be responsible for leading a new five-year strategic plan that will chart a course for the future of Assiniboine Park and Zoo.

The next phase of operations will see the focus shift from major capital development to sustainable operation and stewardship of the park’s attractions, amenities, and services, the APC said.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Assiniboine Park ZooAssiniboine ParkAssiniboine Park ConservancyMargaret RedmondRay Karasevich
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

