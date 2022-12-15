Menu

Sports

Brampton, Ont., to host women’s hockey world championship in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2022 12:37 pm

Brampton, Ont., will host the women’s hockey world championship in 2023.

Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association made the announcement on Thursday.

The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16.

Read more: Canada back on top of women’s hockey world, but work continues to stay there

It’s the first time the Greater Toronto Area has hosted the event since 2000.

Ten teams will compete at the event: Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Canada has won gold in six of eight women’s worlds played on home ice, including the 2021 edition that was played without fans in Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

