Driver charged after transport truck crashes on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

No injuries were reported following a transport truck rollover on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m. emergency crews responded to the crash that occurred near the village of Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

They found a transport truck on its side in the centre median.

The driver was not injured.

Peterborough County OPP say the driver has been charged with careless driving.

More charges are pending in the investigation, OPP said.

The northbound left lane was closed as OPP investigated and the vehicle was removed.

More to come.