Crime

Driver charged after transport truck crashes on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Transport truck crashes on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough'
Transport truck crashes on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a transport truck crash on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported following a transport truck rollover on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m. emergency crews responded to the crash that occurred near the village of Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: 1 arrested, 1 sought after police chase of stolen U-Haul truck from Peterborough: OPP

They found a transport truck on its side in the centre median.

The driver was not injured.

Peterborough County OPP say the driver has been charged with careless driving.

More charges are pending in the investigation, OPP said.

The northbound left lane was closed as OPP investigated and the vehicle was removed.

More to come.

