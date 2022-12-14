Man prohibited from owning an animal turns himself into Belleville, Ont. police

See more sharing options

Police in Belleville, Ont., arrested a man who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, and who was prohibited from owning an animal, after the suspect turned himself in with a dog on a leash.

The man was arrested on Dec. 13. at 9 p.m.

Police say they confirmed he had a three-year prohibition order which began in April 2021 after he was convicted of animal cruelty charges.

According to police, while the suspect was being searched after his arrest, a pair of hard plastic brass knuckles were found.

The man is charged with breaching his prohibition order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose along with the four warrants.

He was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Dec. 14.