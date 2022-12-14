Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man prohibited from owning an animal turns himself into Belleville, Ont. police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:55 am
Police in Belleville have arrested a man prohibited from owning an animal after he turned himself in with a dog. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville have arrested a man prohibited from owning an animal after he turned himself in with a dog. Global News

Police in Belleville, Ont., arrested a man who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, and who was prohibited from owning an animal, after the suspect turned himself in with a dog on a leash.

The man was arrested on Dec. 13. at 9 p.m.

Police say they confirmed he had a three-year prohibition order which began in April 2021 after he was convicted of animal cruelty charges.

Read more: Winning bidders first to cross Kingston’s Waaban Crossing

According to police, while the suspect was being searched after his arrest, a pair of hard plastic brass knuckles were found.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The man is charged with breaching his prohibition order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose along with the four warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Dec. 14.

Click to play video: 'Waaban Crossing name a big step for reconciliation in Kingston, Ont.'
Waaban Crossing name a big step for reconciliation in Kingston, Ont.
DogArrestAnimal CrueltyChargesBellevilleBelleville policebrass knuckles
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers