Man prohibited from owning an animal turns himself into Belleville, Ont. police

Police in Belleville, Ont., arrested a man who was wanted on four outstanding warrants, and who was prohibited from owning an animal, after the suspect turned himself in with a dog on a leash.
The man was arrested on Dec. 13. at 9 p.m.
Police say they confirmed he had a three-year prohibition order which began in April 2021 after he was convicted of animal cruelty charges.
According to police, while the suspect was being searched after his arrest, a pair of hard plastic brass knuckles were found.
The man is charged with breaching his prohibition order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose along with the four warrants.
He was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on Dec. 14.
