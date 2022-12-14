Guelph Council approves funding to help mission extend drop-in hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal City Mission in Guelph will be able to provide more hours of service for those seeking shelter this winter.

They were able to get unanimous approval from City Council on Tuesday night on a motion that would mean $250,850 coming from the city’s Tax Rate Operating Contingency Reserve to help the mission extend the hours of their drop-in service starting sometime in January.

This was based on the city’s response to a recommendation by the County of Wellington’s Social Services Committee.

The approval of the funding means that Royal City Mission can extend its daytime shelter service by four hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It means a huge deal,” said Pastor Kevin Coghill, executive director of the Royal City Mission. “Getting out of the elements is one thing, but having that connection point where they are still cared for and not be pushed away is super important.”

The mission currently operates its drop-in service from 12 Noon to 7:30 p.m., but Coghill says had the funding not been approved, it would have meant they would have had to cut their hours of service.

“This (funding) covers just a portion of our overall budget,” said Coghill. “It means we can begin to hire more staff and extend those hours.”

But despite the funding being granted to the mission, some on Council feel this is a ‘band-aid’ solution to what is a growing problem of homelessness in Guelph.

“It is a question of housing, mental health, addictions, social services funding, and whether the city can pick up the slack,” said Cllr. Dominique O’Rourke. “It is a question of a safe downtown, and a welcoming downtown for everyone regardless of their background.”

Coghill added, “We are seeing more and more people having to chose between food or rent so I can see (the problem) getting worse.”

The motion passed also required the mission to report back to the city summarizing the results of extended drop in service hours.

“All the expenditures that use taxpayer’s money should have an accountability piece to it,” said O’Rourke.