Traffic

Wellington County OPP investigates calls about vehicles passing school buses

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:21 pm
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). View image in full screen
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). STW

Wellington County OPP are reminding motorists that it is against the law to pass a school bus that is at a full stop with its flashing red lights activated.

They say there have been a number of calls made to the OPP about vehicles not stopping for school buses along Wellington Road 124 near Trafalgar Road in Erin, Ont.

OPP say those signals are activated as buses are loading and unloading children on board.

Read more: Driver charged after passing school bus with signals on in Guelph

They say they will be actively targeting the area and are encouraging anyone who sees a vehicle pass a school bus to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those who are caught passing a school bus when its lights are flashing can face a fine of $490.

Click to play video: 'Brantford father calls for safety changes after son gets dragged by school bus'
Brantford father calls for safety changes after son gets dragged by school bus
