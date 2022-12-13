Menu

Crime

Defence lawyer in trial of escaped B.C. inmate says Crown did not prove guilt on murder charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in murder trial of Vancouver Island prison escapee'
Closing arguments in murder trial of Vancouver Island prison escapee
Crown and defence have delivered their closing arguments in the trial of a prison escapee who is accused of killing a Metchosin man in his own home. Aaron McArthur reports.

The defence lawyer in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of an escaped inmate says the jury must acquit his client because the evidence doesn’t align with the prosecution’s theory of events.

Ryan Drury told a jury in closing arguments that DNA evidence and lack of blood splatter on the clothes of James Lee Busch, means either that his client wasn’t in the house, he didn’t take part in the murder or his only involvement was in cleaning up the crime scene.

Sixty-year-old Martin Payne was killed on July 8, 2019, a day after Busch and Zachary Armitage walked away from William Head Institution in Metchosin on southern Vancouver Island.

Read more: Crown argues escaped inmates were ‘inseparable’ in final arguments at B.C. murder trial

Armitage began the trial with Busch, but the prosecutor says the Crown is proceeding against the two accused on separate indictments.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Chandra Fisher said in her closing statement on Monday that the pair were “inseparable” and that unless Payne’s killer was a “master ninja” who could wield three weapons at once, there must have been two attackers in Payne’s home.

Click to play video: 'B.C. prison escape murder trial to go ahead with one defendant'
B.C. prison escape murder trial to go ahead with one defendant

However, Drury says there was nothing about the wounds that shows they had to be inflicted by two people, and he suggested to the jury that Armitage worked alone.

“Using the hatchet that you’ve seen or using the knife that you’ve seen, one person could easily disable and overcome a bigger person with either of those weapons,” he said.

“I’m going to suggest to you, members of the jury, Zack Armitage would not need to be a master ninja to do that.”

MetchosinWilliam Head Institutionmartin payneZachary ArmitageJames Lee Buschbc prison escapeBC prison escape murder trial
