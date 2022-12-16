Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barrie and area Christmas Cheer fundraiser urgently in need of donations

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 6:00 am
Toys on the shelf at the Angel Tree warehouse. December 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Toys on the shelf at the Angel Tree warehouse. December 23, 2021. Global News

For anyone who has been planning to make a donation to the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer fundraiser, the time is now.

As of Tuesday, the annual fundraiser for the Southern Ontario city is halfway to its $280,000 fundraising goal with only a matter of days to go.

Read more: Rudolph’s Route: Simcoe County’s Christmas Lights Display Map

Organizers report an increased need in 2022, with inflation hitting families hard this holiday season, and say COVID has also had an impact.

“We’ve noticed a major lack in physical donations this year, following a two-year hiatus of not being able to collect food and toys,” said Christmas Cheer President Steph Quenneville.

“We’re hoping that the community can come together to ensure we have toys to pack. Right now, the tables are looking pretty bare.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How inflation is impacting Canadians ahead of the holidays'
How inflation is impacting Canadians ahead of the holidays

People looking to show support can drop off donations at a toy drive being hosted by Corus Entertainment and the OPP Auxiliary Unit this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrie North Walmart on Bayfield Street.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Volunteers will be accepting donations of new unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and cash.

Read more: Canadian households added more debt in the third quarter: Statistics Canada

Some of the items Christmas Cheer is looking for include:

  • Boy toys ages 7-10 years
  • Girl toys ages 7-10 years
  • Puzzles – all ages
  • Stuffed animals – all ages
  • Hats/Mitts – all ages

Along with food and toys, Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is accepting cash donations, which can be made directly through their website, http://www.ChristmasCheerBarrie.com, or by texting the word: CHEER to 30333 (donation amount will be added to their wireless phone bill).

Advertisement
ChristmasFundraiserWalmartBarrieDonationFood DriveToy DriveToyChristmas CheerChristmas Fundraiser
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers