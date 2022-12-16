Barrie and area Christmas Cheer fundraiser urgently in need of donations

Send this page to someone via email

For anyone who has been planning to make a donation to the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer fundraiser, the time is now.

As of Tuesday, the annual fundraiser for the Southern Ontario city is halfway to its $280,000 fundraising goal with only a matter of days to go.

Organizers report an increased need in 2022, with inflation hitting families hard this holiday season, and say COVID has also had an impact.

“We’ve noticed a major lack in physical donations this year, following a two-year hiatus of not being able to collect food and toys,” said Christmas Cheer President Steph Quenneville.

“We’re hoping that the community can come together to ensure we have toys to pack. Right now, the tables are looking pretty bare.”

2:01 How inflation is impacting Canadians ahead of the holidays

People looking to show support can drop off donations at a toy drive being hosted by Corus Entertainment and the OPP Auxiliary Unit this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrie North Walmart on Bayfield Street.

Volunteers will be accepting donations of new unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and cash.

Some of the items Christmas Cheer is looking for include:

Boy toys ages 7-10 years

Girl toys ages 7-10 years

Puzzles – all ages

Stuffed animals – all ages

Hats/Mitts – all ages

Along with food and toys, Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is accepting cash donations, which can be made directly through their website, http://www.ChristmasCheerBarrie.com, or by texting the word: CHEER to 30333 (donation amount will be added to their wireless phone bill).