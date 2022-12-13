City of London starts work on 2023-27 Strategic Plan

Following the municipal election and heading into the new year, the City of London has officially started work on the development of council’s 2023-27 Strategic Plan.
According to officials, “the plan reflects the needs and expectations of the community, and drives decision-making through the Multi-Year Budget and the City’s Technology Investment Strategy.”
Read more: London, Ont. Resident Satisfaction Survey shows drop from 2021, city hall reports
Mayor Josh Morgan wrote in a statement that the “Strategic Plan defines the mission, vision, values, and priorities” for the city.
“As a municipality, council’s Strategic Plan is a foundational document that sets the course for the next four years and supports strategic decision making, where strategy drives financial and business decisions.”
Starting Thursday, Londoners are encouraged to visit the online public engagement forum, getinvolved.london.ca, to share their perspectives and feedback as to what they believe the city should focus on.
Council will meet in January to begin formal discussions surrounding the planning process, “upholding values of equity and inclusion, fiscal stewardship and sustainability.”
The plan is expected to be finalized in April 2023.
