RCMP make another arrest in connection with wild East St. Paul party

Police have made yet another arrest after an out-of-control party in East St. Paul back in October, which caused significant damage.

A 15-year-old boy becomes the ninth person to be charged with mischief in connection with the October 29 party, police announced Monday.

Around 70 intoxicated youth swarmed police when they showed up at the party, with multiple youth jumping on RCMP vehicles, while others spit on officers and used racial language directed at visible minority officers.

In addition to the 15-year-old boy, a 15, 16, and 17-year old girl have all been charged, while two 16 and 17-year old boys and an 18-year-old man also face a mischief charge.

All suspects have been released from custody and will appear in court March 7.

“We made it very clear that the behaviour exhibited that evening was unacceptable. We anticipate that every individual who took part in damaging police vehicles will be arrested and charged,” said Superintendent John Duff, East District Commander for the Manitoba RCMP last month.