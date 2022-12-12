Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firearm-related crime down 5 per cent between 2020 and 2021: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 6:28 pm
Click to play video: '‘Leave hunters alone’: Conservative MPs attack Mendicino over proposed gun safety bill'
‘Leave hunters alone’: Conservative MPs attack Mendicino over proposed gun safety bill
In a heated exchange during question period in the House of Commons on Monday, Conservative MPs Raquel Dancho and Rob Moore grilled the Liberals on firearms legislation Bill C-21 and its amendments, referencing a recent comment by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price. Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino defended the bill, saying it only targets AR-15-style rifles. “It seems the only person in this chamber that does not understand this bill is the minister himself,” Moore responded. “Carey Price, NHL hockey goalie, understands it bans hunting rifles… Leave hunters alone.” – Dec 5, 2022

Newly released statistics show that violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.

According to Statistics Canada, violent crime in general went up four per cent, but a decrease in firearm-related crime in urban areas, including Toronto, led to the drop in violent crime with guns.

In Toronto, the rate of firearm-related crime — meaning that a firearm is present during an offence and police decide that its presence is relevant to the crime — was 22 per cent lower in 2021 than the year before.

Read more: AFN votes to reject Ottawa’s gun-control bill, citing potential risk to treaty rights

However, across the country, the rate of gun-related violent crime was still 25 per cent higher than 10 years earlier.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last year, physical assault, robbery and firearm-specific Criminal Code violations, such as pointing a firearm, accounted for 80 per cent of offences involving firearms.

Just over 8,000 people were victims of crimes that involved the use of a firearm, representing 2.6 per cent of all victims of violent crime.

And handguns were involved in 54 per cent of violent crime with firearms, the agency says.

MPs are studying legislation to further restrict the availability of what the government considers assault-style firearms, and federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are already in effect.

Weapons that were more commonly used during violent offences in 2021 included knives, burning liquid or caustic agents and blunt instruments.

 

Statistics CanadaGun Violencegun controlFirearmsGun CrimeStatCanfirearms crimeFirearm-related crimeFirearm-related crime Canada dataFirearm-related crime datagun violence datat Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers