Man killed by train in Dominion City, Man., say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an overnight incident from thee weekend that left a 30-year-old man dead near the railroad tracks in Dominion City.

Officers from the Morris detachment were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Saturday, where they found the man, from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, who was pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the man was hit by a train, and continue to investigate along with the Canadian Pacific Railway.