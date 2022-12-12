Menu

Man killed by train in Dominion City, Man., say RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 3:37 pm
Morris RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Morris RCMP detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an overnight incident from thee weekend that left a 30-year-old man dead near the railroad tracks in Dominion City.

Officers from the Morris detachment were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Saturday, where they found the man, from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, who was pronounced dead.

Read more: Two people taken to hospital after train-vehicle collision near South Perimeter

Police say they believe the man was hit by a train, and continue to investigate along with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Click to play video: 'Officer struck by train expected to make full recovery'
Officer struck by train expected to make full recovery
