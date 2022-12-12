Menu

Canada

Winter festival Frost Regina to return for 2nd year in February 2023

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 6:23 pm
Frost Regina View image in full screen
Organizers announced on Monday that the winter festival Frost Regina will return for its second year from Feb. 3 to 12, 2023. Global Regina file

In 2022, Saskatchewan residents were treated to one of the province’s biggest winter festivals of all time, and now the countdown to do it bigger and better has officially begun.

Organizers announced on Monday that the second annual Frost Regina will take place in the city in just under two months.

Read more: Frost Regina will be back in February for a 2nd time

The festival encourages Reginans to embrace the Prairie winters instead of coming in from the cold. To do that, organizers put on various winter-themed events such as sledding, skiing and snow mazes. Glow is also making a return to the festival for those looking for a winter-themed indoor option.

Frost Regina co-chair Lori Bresciani said the event is a vital part of the winter strategy for the city.

“This came together with four hubs and our whole community rallied around it,” said Bresciani. “You can view the crackle of the fire and the smell in the air. This is truly what Frost (Regina) is about.”

The festival will run from Feb. 3 to 12, 2023 in four hubs: downtown Regina, the Warehouse District, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District and around Wascana Park.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said last year’s event was an incredible opportunity for the city to embrace the winter.

Read more: More than 17,000 people attend opening weekend of Frost Regina Winter Festival

“The arrival of the first snowfall and cold tends to be greeted with something closer to despair that we sometimes neglect the joy and amazing opportunity that comes with the winter season,” said Masters.

“Last year I think it was a total in excess of 68,000 people that came out…. It was a success because Regina knows what it means to collaborate, to put on an exceptional experience for both residents and visitors.”

Organizers announced that Federated Co-Operatives Ltd. will be the festival’s primary sponsor.

Tickets for the 10-day festival will go on sale starting Friday at any Sherwood Co-op in Regina or online at the Frost Regina website.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaFrostWinter FestivalFrost ReginaRegina Winter Festival
