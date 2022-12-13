Menu

Crime

Charges laid after pair of stolen vehicles were recovered by Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 13, 2022 4:57 am
Guelph Police Service recovery Jeep that had been reported stolen in Wellington County.
Guelph Police Service recovery Jeep that had been reported stolen in Wellington County. Guelph Police Service

Guelph Police Service recovered a pair of stolen vehicles in the city.

The first occurred Friday when a resident informed police around 7:30 a.m. that a Ford Escape SUV was stolen near the downtown.

Investigators say the same owner called police an hour later saying they located the stolen vehicle behind a business on Edinburgh Road North.

Officer found the vehicle with a man sitting in the driver’s seat.

A 38-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged, and was held for a bail hearing.

Then Sunday around 11 p.m., police located a Jeep Patriot being driven around in the city that was reported stolen in Wellington County.

It was eventually stopped at Woolwich and Norfork, and three people (an 18-year-old woman from Guelph, a 17-year-old from Kingston, and a 16-year-old from Fergus) were arrested and charged.

The Kingston teen was held for a bail hearing while the other two were released with future court dates.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleDowntownGuelph Police ServiceRecoveredJeep PatriotFord Escape SUV
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

