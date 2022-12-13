Charges laid after pair of stolen vehicles were recovered by Guelph police

Guelph Police Service recovered a pair of stolen vehicles in the city.
The first occurred Friday when a resident informed police around 7:30 a.m. that a Ford Escape SUV was stolen near the downtown.
Investigators say the same owner called police an hour later saying they located the stolen vehicle behind a business on Edinburgh Road North.
Officer found the vehicle with a man sitting in the driver’s seat.
A 38-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged, and was held for a bail hearing.
Then Sunday around 11 p.m., police located a Jeep Patriot being driven around in the city that was reported stolen in Wellington County.
It was eventually stopped at Woolwich and Norfork, and three people (an 18-year-old woman from Guelph, a 17-year-old from Kingston, and a 16-year-old from Fergus) were arrested and charged.
The Kingston teen was held for a bail hearing while the other two were released with future court dates.
