Health unit issues drug alert for Peterborough region after spike in ER visits

Send this page to someone via email

For the second Monday in a row, Peterborough Public Health has issued a drug alert following a jump in suspected drug poisonings.

The health unit says there were four drug-related poisonings requiring treatment at the emergency department at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

“This is presumed to be the result of a product that may contain benzodiazepines,” the health unit stated.

The health unit notes that a benzodiazepine-related overdose may last for hours and make it hard to wake up an individual.

“These reports have prompted Peterborough Public Health to issue a public warning in the hopes of preventing further harms to the community,” the health unit stated Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

On Dec. 5 the health unit issued an alert after discovering a purple opiate product with an increased level of toxicity.

According to the latest data on the health unit’s opioid harms portal, in November there were two suspected fatal drug overdoses, down from seven reported in October.

To date in 2022, there have been 56 suspected fatal drug overdoses, according to the portal.

Also in November, there were 34 visits to PRHC’s emergency department for opioid overdoses, down from 46 visits reported in October and 35 in September.

From December 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, there have been 550 emergency department visits for drug poisonings. Of the 550 visits, 56 per cent were made by men. Approximately 49 per cent of the visits were people between the age of 25 and 44, the portal reports.

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find its Accessing Naloxone pdf here.

Use Peterborough Public Health’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community. Under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged for possessing or using drugs for personal use.