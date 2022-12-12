Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 1:40 pm
Peterborough police made impaired driving arrests over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made impaired driving arrests over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of impaired driving arrests and conducted another Festive RIDE check on the weekend.

On Friday around 9 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an employee’s report of a possible impaired driver in a drive-thru at a restaurant in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Willowcreek Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

A 20-year-old Campbellcroft, Ont., man was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after attempts to avoid RIDE check, police say

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of George and Westcott streets. Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

A 52-year-old Lindsay, Ont.., man was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

In both incidents, the driver was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Both individuals were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 29.

In one other incident on Friday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hunter and Rubidge streets. Officers learned that the driver had been passed out but had since woken up. Officers noticed obvious signs of impairment, however, the driver refused to provide a sample.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Police note the charge carries the same penalties as an impaired charge. The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

Festive RIDE

The police service conducted a Festive RIDE check on the weekend that saw 197 vehicles checked on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 197 drivers, three were administered an approved screening device (ASD) that saw two fail. One of the individuals received a three-day driver’s licence suspension, police report.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges'
Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges
