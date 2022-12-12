Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun after man attacks with guitar

A police officer in Peterborough, Ont., deployed a stun gun to assist in the arrest of an individual on Saturday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the area of Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Lansdowne Street West.
Police say officers were speaking to the parties involved when the suspect “suddenly charged” at the officers swinging a guitar.
Police say officers commanded the suspect to stop but he did not. One of the officers then deployed their conducted energy weapon.
The suspect continued to resist arrest before officers were able to take him into custody.
Police say the officers involved suffered minor injuries.
A 29-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Dec. 11.
