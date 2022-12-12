Rollover crash in east-end Guelph leads to impaired driving charges

See more sharing options

No one was seriously hurt but a Burlington man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the east end of Guelph, Ont.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service responded to the intersection of Victoria Road and College Avenue East around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pickup truck on its roof.

Investigators say the pickup struck a guardrail at the three-way intersection and rolled over.

They say as the driver was being looked at by paramedics, officers noticed signs of impairment, and he was placed under arrest and taken to the police station.

Investigators say further tests were conducted and revealed that the driver was over the legal alcohol limit.

The 19-year-old was charged with impaired driving, his licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to be in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 6.