Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rollover crash in east-end Guelph leads to impaired driving charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 12, 2022 12:56 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

No one was seriously hurt but a Burlington man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the east end of Guelph, Ont.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service responded to the intersection of Victoria Road and College Avenue East around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pickup truck on its roof.

Investigators say the pickup struck a guardrail at the three-way intersection and rolled over.

They say as the driver was being looked at by paramedics, officers noticed signs of impairment, and he was placed under arrest and taken to the police station.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving and drug offences after found asleep in car: police

Investigators say further tests were conducted and revealed that the driver was over the legal alcohol limit.

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old was charged with impaired driving, his licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to be in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'RCMP to crack down on impaired driving this month'
RCMP to crack down on impaired driving this month
CrashImpaired DrivingGuelphGuelph NewsDrivingBurlingtonImpairedRolloverGuelph Police ServiceSingle VehicleRoll Overpickup truck crashflipped pickup
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers