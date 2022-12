See more sharing options

Some school buses are delayed Monday morning in the central Ontario region.

The Simcoe County Student Transport Consortium reports several delays in Orillia, Bradford, Midland, and North Barrie.

The delays are expected to last between 15 to 55 minutes.

This comes as Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to be around -3 C Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.