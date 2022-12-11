Menu

Science

NASA’s Orion capsule returns to earth after 25-day test flight around the moon

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 11, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: NASA's Artemis I Orion capsule makes journey back to Earth

NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies hurtled toward Earth on Sunday to end a 25-day test flight around the moon.

Flight controllers targeted a splashdown in the Pacific just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. A Navy recovery ship was positioned within a few miles (kilometers) of the intended site.

Read more: NASA’s Orion capsule enters lunar orbit, nears halfway mark of test flight

Orion rocketed to the moon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16 and spent nearly a week in a wide, swooping lunar orbit, before heading home. The $4 billion demo should allow astronauts to strap in for the next lunar flyby in a couple of years.

Orion’s super fast and hot return coincided with the 50th anniversary of humanity’s last lunar landing, by Apollo 17’s Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on Dec. 11, 1972. This was the first capsule to visit the moon since then.

Story continues below advertisement

NASA’s Apollo landed 12 astronauts on the moon. Under this new Artemis program, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology, astronauts could be back on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

