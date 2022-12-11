Residents rally in Kelowna B.C. after execution of protestor in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Kelowna B.C. to protest the execution of Mohsen Shekari in Iran.

This is the first known execution of a prisoner arrested during recent protests against the Iranian government. It is unbelievable, according to protestors like Ray Taheri.

“They were beating people and he (Shekari) stopped the riot police from beating up women,” said Taheri.

They arrested him and said you are actually obstructing justice, Taheri added. “He never hurt anyone and they sentenced him to death.”

According to Taheri, there are more people who could be facing the same fate. So, groups are assembling together in solidarity across the country.

They are also petitioning the federal government to recognize what they call crimes against humanity taking place in Iran.

“We want to ask our politicians to recognize Iranian government is the foundation of terrorism in many, many countries,” said Taheri.

“They do have to recognize a world without the Iranian government. I don’t call them government, it’s a regime. It will be a safer place for our children to live.”

Protests have taken place in Iran since September of this year, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old prisoner at the time. Amini was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly.

Outrage has swept the country and the world since then. Despite her reservations and fears, people like Negar Yassaie are speaking out.

“I have family and friends still in Iran. I moved to Canada completely alone and, yes, there are some threats for the people who show their faces and speak out. So, my family was concerned about me.”