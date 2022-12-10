Overnight warming bus is back as Regina searches for temporary shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina warming bus is back in operation as the city continues to look for a temporary shelter for the community’s vulnerable. It runs from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. seven days a week.

A transit bus dedicated to serving Regina’s houseless population had shut down services on Dec. 5, less than a month after it first began on Nov. 11. They started the service once again on Dec 8.

Days after the service was shut down, temperatures in the city hit all-time lows, dropping below -35 C with the coldest temperatures on Dec. 6 and 7.

In a media release the city said, “The temporary warming bus service was provided as an urgent response to a critical shortage of overnight warming spaces as temperatures fell sharply in mid-November.”

“Recently, a local community-based organization received a federal government grant that will enable them to offer overnight warming shelter services for those in need. This organization is now best equipped to provide supports clients require in the immediate and longer term.”

In a news release Thursday, the city said, “The warming bus is being provided in response to a critical shortage of overnight warming spaces, as cold temperatures pose a life-threatening risk to those who sleep outdoors.”

The bus is available at different locations across downtown — the schedule is on the city website.

As part of the city’s Cold Weather Strategy, during periods of extreme cold, if someone is facing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. If you are in need of support or seeking shelter, call 306-757-0127, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or find them online at mobilecrisis.ca.