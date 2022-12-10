Menu

Weather

Snowfall warnings in effect, drivers delayed on Sea-to-Sky Highway

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 1:39 pm
Heavy traffic was seen Saturday morning on the Sea to Sky Highway. View image in full screen
Heavy traffic was seen Saturday morning on the Sea to Sky Highway. Global News

Some traffic delays are expected for motorists using the Sea to Sky Highway on Saturday, as weather conditions have worsened.

Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings for the region, and a Jeep was seen in a ditch in the morning, with police on the scene.

There are snowfall warnings in effect for the Whistler and Howe Sound areas, with a focus on the Sea to Sky Highway.

A jeep was seen in a ditch near Squamish Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A jeep was seen in a ditch near Squamish Saturday morning. Global News

Read more: Snowfall alert issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, east Vancouver Island

“A strong frontal system is bringing snow, at times heavy, to the Sea to Sky Highway and Whistler region,” Environment Canada’s alert said.

“Snow will continue through tonight and much of the day, with the heaviest snowfall accumulation expected now until this morning. This storm is anticipated to produce a further 10 to 15 cm.”

Snowfall is expected to taper off in the late afternoon, but will resume overnight.

Read more: Avalanche Canada introduces new forecasting model, says it’s easier to use

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for the Sea to Sky Highway, spanning from Squamish to Pemberton.

“Winter driving conditions. Slow down and drive to winter conditions,” DriveBC said.

“Expect travel delays due to congestion on all roads. Watch for maintenance crews. Travel only if necessary.”

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 9
Environment CanadaTrafficWinter weatherSnowfall WarningWhistlersquamishPembertonSea-to-Sky HighwayHowe Sound
