Early morning house fire in Mississauga claims 2 lives

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An early morning fire west of Toronto has claimed the lives of two people.
Fire crews were called to a home in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. after a resident in a semi-detached home reported smelling smoke.
When firefighters arrived, they determined the smoke was coming from the adjoining unit.
Read more: First responders set to hold large-scale emergency exercise in Brampton
Read More
A one-alarm blaze was discovered in the basement of the home.
Trending Now
-
Twitter under investigation for allegedly setting up illegal bedrooms in company HQ
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
Trending Now
Two victims were recovered from the unit, and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and an investigation has been opened by Mississauga Fire to determine the cause of the blaze.
Dozens displaced after fire in Mississauga townhouse complex
Comments