Fire

Early morning house fire in Mississauga claims 2 lives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2022 9:36 am
Fire crews were called to a home in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. after a resident in a semi-detached home reported smelling smoke. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to a home in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. after a resident in a semi-detached home reported smelling smoke. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An early morning fire west of Toronto has claimed the lives of two people.

Fire crews were called to a home in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. after a resident in a semi-detached home reported smelling smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they determined the smoke was coming from the adjoining unit.

Read more: First responders set to hold large-scale emergency exercise in Brampton

A one-alarm blaze was discovered in the basement of the home.

Two victims were recovered from the unit, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and an investigation has been opened by Mississauga Fire to determine the cause of the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Dozens displaced after fire in Mississauga townhouse complex'
Dozens displaced after fire in Mississauga townhouse complex
© 2022 The Canadian Press

