Crime

Amber Alert cancelled after 2 children reported missing in Alliston, Ont., found safe

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 9:24 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

An Amber Alert issued for two children in Ontario has been cancelled, police say.

The alert was issued just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Northern B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2 missing children located safe in Ontario

Police had been searching for two 13-year-old children who were reported missing in Alliston, Ont.

In an update shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers said the alert had been cancelled.

Police said the children had been located safe.

