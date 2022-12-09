Amber Alert cancelled after 2 children reported missing in Alliston, Ont., found safe

See more sharing options

An Amber Alert issued for two children in Ontario has been cancelled, police say.

The alert was issued just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police had been searching for two 13-year-old children who were reported missing in Alliston, Ont.

In an update shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers said the alert had been cancelled.

Police said the children had been located safe.