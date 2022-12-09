Amber Alert cancelled after 2 children reported missing in Alliston, Ont., found safe

An Amber Alert issued for two children in Ontario has been cancelled, police say.
The alert was issued just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Read more: Northern B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2 missing children located safe in Ontario
Read More
Police had been searching for two 13-year-old children who were reported missing in Alliston, Ont.
Trending Now
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
-
Google releases Canada’s top searches of 2022
Trending Now
In an update shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers said the alert had been cancelled.
Police said the children had been located safe.
Comments