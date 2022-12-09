CP Holiday Train en route to B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

​The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on track and will roll through several Southern Interior locations in the next week, spreading cheer and raising awareness and funds for local food banks in communities along its way.

The Holiday Train shows are free to attend, though attendees are asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able.

Canadian Pacific says collection stations will be set up at each stop, and that all donations will stay local, going to area food banks.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” said Keith Creel, CP’s president and CEO.

“We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

This year’s Holiday Train began in Maine, on Nov. 23, then ventured into Quebec before heading west.

The train’s first stop in British Columbia will be on Dec. 14 in Golden, around 2 p.m. MT, before it moves on 45 minutes later to Revelstoke, with an anticipated arrival time of 6 p.m. PT.

The next day, Dec. 15, the train will stop in Sicamous, Canoe, Salmon Arm and Notch Hill.

On Dec. 16, the train will roll into Chase, then Kamloops and Savona before heading towards the Fraser Canyon and Lower Mainland. The route will end in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18.

A full schedule, along with a map featuring approximate times, is available online at CP’s website.

CP says since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.