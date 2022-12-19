Menu

Canada

Christmas: How to find must-see decorated houses in the Hamilton-Halton area

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 8:27 am
A Christmas decorated home on Highland Road West in Stoney Creek, Ont. A parent resource website is accepting entries for a Christmas map which has close to 60 of the best and brightest residential displays in the Hamilton-Halton area. View image in full screen
A Christmas decorated home on Highland Road West in Stoney Creek, Ont. A parent resource website is accepting entries for a Christmas map which has close to 60 of the best and brightest residential displays in the Hamilton-Halton area. acticeparentsca/ Instagram

A Burlington mom is once again making it easy for those looking to see some holiday-themed homes in the Hamilton-Halton region.

Active Parents owner Amber Rohal has put together an extensive map with some of the best neighbourhood light shows for the fifth year in a row.

Similar to previous incarnations, the map is made through a collaboration of homeowners who submit photos and addresses.

Story continues below advertisement

The parent resource website is accepting entries for its Christmas map, which has added over 60 of the best and brightest displays, so far.

“These families go above and beyond with their holiday cheer, and many of them connect a charitable aspect to their display to help us all give a little back,” Rohal told Global News.

Highlight for 2022 include a Granton Street home in West Hamilton with its 2nd Annual ‘Help Us Help Others’ drive accepting non-perishables, new toys or pet supplies.

The Magical Lights of Milton located on Willow Avenue is an expertly decorated residence with over 40,000 lights synchronized to holiday music. The home is also collecting donations for the Milton Hospital.

Meanwhile, an effort on Munn Avenue in Oakville takes you on a trip to Who-ville where you may even see The Grinch himself! The home is also accepting cash or food bank donations.

Story continues below advertisement

If you do decide to take a closer look, Rohal said you should respect people’s property, stay two metres away from anyone and perhaps consider a mask with cold and flu season upon us.

Rohal said you can tag Active Parents on Facebook and Instagram, or email to place a submission.

Entries will be accepted right up to Christmas Day.

