Porter to start flying out of Toronto Pearson, including Vancouver route

Porter Airlines will soon start flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport, including a round-trip route to Vancouver.

In a statement released Thursday, the airline said it’s the first time in its 16-year history that it is operating flights to Western Canada.

Porter will also be offering flights from Toronto Pearson to Ottawa and Montreal, in addition to flights out of Billy Bishop.

The new routes will be non-stop and offered daily, starting in February.

The airline said the three routes will be operated on new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Introductory round-trip fares between Pearson and Vancouver International Airport will start at $248, Porter said, while round-trip flights to Ottawa and Montreal will start at $225.

“Porter’s order for up to 100 E195-E2s means additional routes will be announced regularly,” the statement said.

The airline previously said it plans to fly the new jets to business and leisure destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

— with files from The Canadian Press