Canada

Indigenous community services, 211 get funding to address gender-based violence in Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 9, 2022 1:43 pm
The federal and provincial government has announced funding to address both the root cause of gender-based violence in Alberta and help victims find supports. View image in full screen
The federal and provincial government has announced funding to address both the root cause of gender-based violence in Alberta and help victims find supports. Global News

Six Alberta-based organizations, along with the 211 hotline, are getting a cash boost to address gender-based violence (GBV).

The federal government said $2 million will help bolster the capacity of the following Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ organizations to provide GBV-prevention programming:

  • Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society
  • Red Deer Native Friendship Society
  • Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women
  • Nisohkamakewin Foundation
  • Edmonton Heyoka Healing Society
  • Native Counselling Services of Alberta

The programming will be aimed at addressing the root cause of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people, according to a press release Friday.

Read more: Family violence increases for 5th straight year in Canada. What’s behind the trend? 

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was in Edmonton to announce the funding.

“We’re in the process of finalizing bilateral agreements with other provinces and territories right across the country to get funding into the hands of service providers — funding that will help offer more robust services, resources and to support those that need it most,” said Ien.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing: advocate'
Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing: advocate

Also announced on Friday was $3 million over four years directed to 211 from the Alberta government in partnership with the feds.

Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for status of women, said 211 is a straightforward way to access help in dangerous abusive situations.

Read more: ‘There’s a great need right now’: Calgary’s Distress Centre short of crisis line volunteers

“Crisis hotlines are a lifeline for survivors,” said Fir.

“When it comes to gender-based violence, that timely support is even more crucial.”

Fir said the money will go towards improving coordination between agencies, to make sure victims are able to be directed towards the supports they need.

Read more: Alberta women’s shelters are under-resourced, leading people to be turned away: report

These announcements come after reports from multiple Alberta women’s shelter agencies that say thousands of women have been turned away in recent years due to lack of capacity.

Those that aren’t turned away can potentially wait months to be placed in shelters.

Read more: Wait times at Calgary’s Discovery House hit 112 days for those fleeing domestic violence

