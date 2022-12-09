Indigenous community services, 211 get funding to address gender-based violence in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Six Alberta-based organizations, along with the 211 hotline, are getting a cash boost to address gender-based violence (GBV).

The federal government said $2 million will help bolster the capacity of the following Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ organizations to provide GBV-prevention programming:

Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society

Red Deer Native Friendship Society

Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women

Nisohkamakewin Foundation

Edmonton Heyoka Healing Society

Native Counselling Services of Alberta

The programming will be aimed at addressing the root cause of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people, according to a press release Friday.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was in Edmonton to announce the funding.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in the process of finalizing bilateral agreements with other provinces and territories right across the country to get funding into the hands of service providers — funding that will help offer more robust services, resources and to support those that need it most,” said Ien.

1:59 Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing: advocate

Also announced on Friday was $3 million over four years directed to 211 from the Alberta government in partnership with the feds.

Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for status of women, said 211 is a straightforward way to access help in dangerous abusive situations.

“Crisis hotlines are a lifeline for survivors,” said Fir.

“When it comes to gender-based violence, that timely support is even more crucial.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fir said the money will go towards improving coordination between agencies, to make sure victims are able to be directed towards the supports they need.

These announcements come after reports from multiple Alberta women’s shelter agencies that say thousands of women have been turned away in recent years due to lack of capacity.

Those that aren’t turned away can potentially wait months to be placed in shelters.