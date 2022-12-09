Gateway Casino donates $30K to Children’s Health Foundation for patient mental health support

Send this page to someone via email

Following the news of its extended lease agreement at the Western Fair District, Gateway Casino and Entertainment announced a new partnership with the Children’s Health Foundation.

On Tuesday, officials said that through their corporate giving program, GatewayGIVES, $30,000 will be donated to the expansion of creative art-based therapies in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Care Program (CAMHCP) at Children’s Hospital at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

“Integrating art-based therapeutic interventions into mental health treatment helps children and youth explore ways to positively express, process and cope with significant emotions,” read a press release. “These art-based therapies are proven to aid adolescents who struggle with eating disorders, suicidal ideation, self-harm behaviours, and complex anxiety and mood disorders.”

Health officials said that overall, creative art-based therapies “enhance kids’ mental health treatment experiences, opening doors to new forms of expression and coping.”

Thank you to @GatewayCasinos for your generous donation of $30 000 to support the expansion of creative art-based therapies in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Care Program at Children’s Hospital, @LHSCCanada.#chequepresentation #ldnont #childrenshospital #gatewaycasinos pic.twitter.com/i2hAq6yWYO — Children's Health Foundation (@CHFHope) December 9, 2022

“Children and youth with mental health challenges can feel comfort when they have the chance to express their emotions and develop coping strategies that work best for them,” Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Gateway Casinos and Entertainment for their leadership and generosity in ensuring our kids at Children’s Hospital receive the best possible care when they need it most.”

The donation also signifies the 30th anniversary of Gateway Casinos and Fortnum said the hospital feels “honoured” by helping to “celebrate their milestone.”

Damien de Roux, director of operations for Gateway Casinos, said the Children’s Health Foundation is “a vital part of our community,” offering “advanced paediatric health care to more than 66,000 children.”

“GatewayGIVES is proud to support the dedicated team of health care professionals at Children’s Hospital to help ensure the best possible care for our kids,” he said. “We are thrilled to begin this relationship with Children’s Health Foundation to ensure our community’s children grow into healthy and vibrant adults.”