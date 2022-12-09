Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Holiday Tradition: On the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'You can cut your own tree (and meet a mini horse) at this Cobourg area Christmas Tree Farm'
You can cut your own tree (and meet a mini horse) at this Cobourg area Christmas Tree Farm
On this edition of Out & About Caley Bedore visits Barrett's Christmas Tree Farm to find the perfect tree and get into the holiday spirit.

It’s a holiday tradition for many – choosing and cutting your own Christmas tree. For Diana Barrett, owner of Barrett’s Christmas Tree Farm near Cobourg, Ont., it’s a way of life.

“Our farm has been here since the late 1960s, selling Christmas trees,” she said. “My parents started selling trees and I sold and planted trees as a child and now we have our own family involved in the operation.”

She said she has noticed the demand for real trees is growing, with more people looking for that classic Christmas experience each year.

“Every spring we plant several thousand trees and most of our trees are cut-your-own, where people come in and select their own tree and take it home. It’s a family tradition and it’s nice to see families that have been here for many generations.”

Read more: Christmas tree shortage for a 2nd straight year in addition to price hike

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, supply is dwindling across the country.

Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Trees Association, said the decline of the trees is due to the lack of producers available to harvest them.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“We’re seeing retirement with no succession plans,” she said. “The young people aren’t going into farming.”

Click to play video: 'Tips on caring for real Christmas trees'
Tips on caring for real Christmas trees

Barrett added it takes about eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity, so it takes a while for the industry to catch up.

Still, she said they have a lot to choose, from.

Read more: Christmas tree demand is on the rise — so are prices. Here’s what to know

Trees aren’t the only things people come to see, she added, as she introduced the farm’s other residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is Sparky, our miniature Appaloosa horse,” said Barrett, noting he loves pets and scratches.

There is also Duncan the pony, Paisley the pig, Victor the goat and Luna the donkey, all of whom visitors are able to interact with while on the farm.

“People can come out and see what life is like on the farm, spend some time here and enjoy the rural setting,” Barrett said.

Christmas Treethings to doChristmas Tree FarmReal Christmas Treeholiday traditionChristmas Activitiesoutdoor activitis
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers